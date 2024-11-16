MPD Makes Swift Arrest in Northwest Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking which occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, November 15th, 2024, at approximately 9:56pm, Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The victim reported being approached by the suspects while inside a vehicle. The suspects produced a firearm and demanded the vehicle and other property. The suspects fled in the vehicle and the victim was not hurt.

In the early morning of November 16th, 2024, MPD’s helicopter, Falcon 1, observed the stolen vehicle driving in the Third District. Air Support Unit officers were able to safely monitor the direction of travel of the suspect vehicle and then observed the vehicle stopping in the 1200 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. Officers quickly arrived at the scene were able to apprehend one of the suspects who was in possession of the victim’s stolen property. The second suspect made good on their escape.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, 27-year-old Maurice Nelson of Southeast was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fleeing from Law Enforcement in a Motor Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24177919

###