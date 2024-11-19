Run Out Groove Records Kicks Off First RSD Black Friday Event at New, Larger Location

Run Out Groove Records, voted Burbank's Best record store for two years running. Photo - Run Out Groove Records Founders, Ellen Rehak and Jeff Ferguson pose at their store.

Celebrate #vinyl culture this RSD Black Friday at Run Out Groove Records with exclusive releases, early hours, and community vibes in Burbank's Magnolia Park.

This isn’t just shopping; it’s a community event” — Jeff Ferguson, co-founder of Run Out Groove Records

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Run Out Groove Records , Burbank’s destination for vinyl enthusiasts, is gearing up for its biggest day of the year— Record Store Day ’s Black Friday event—on November 29, 2024. This marks the store’s inaugural RSD Black Friday celebration at its new location, 3208 W Magnolia Blvd, and the launch of its freshly updated e-commerce site, www.runoutgrooverecords.com . Doors open bright and early at 8:00 AM, and the day promises rare finds, great vibes, and a celebration of all things vinyl.This year’s RSD Black Friday lineup is packed with exclusive releases sure to excite collectors and music lovers alike. Highlights include Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter, a live single pressed on limited-edition vinyl featuring two tracks from their 2024 world tour, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (Spilled), a deluxe two-LP variant of her smash-hit album with bonus tracks and exclusive artwork. For jazz fans, the long-anticipated first vinyl release of Bill Evans’ Live at Art D’Lugoff’s Top of the Gate captures the legendary pianist in peak form. These are just a few of the hundreds of gems arriving for the event, with many more surprises in store.In addition to incredible records, the new Magnolia Blvd location offers a top-notch experience. Early birds can fuel up with free doughnuts from Burbank's legendary Doughnut Hut, or pick up a coffee and breakfast from neighbor Blvd Cafecito, who will open their doors early for the occasion. Lines are expected to form along Magnolia Blvd toward Mystic Museum, starting no earlier than 6:00 AM (and maybe keep the camping gear at home—local police have been known to shoo away over enthusiastic night owls).Run Out Groove Records has pulled out all the stops to ensure a fun and smooth day for vinyl fans. “This isn’t just shopping; it’s a community event,” says co-owner Jeff Ferguson. “RSD Black Friday celebrates the love of music and the culture of independent record stores. We’re thrilled to host it at our new location and launch our online store to connect with music lovers near and far.”Run Out Groove Records, founded in 2022, is more than a record store. With a cozy, retro-inspired vibe and carefully curated inventory, it’s a haven for music enthusiasts and vinyl collectors. The new e-commerce platform expands that experience online, offering select inventory for purchase at www.runoutgrooverecords.com Keep up with all the latest breaking news about this event at the store's popular Instagram account (@runoutgrooverecords).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.