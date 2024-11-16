Your one vote can bring good governance to Maharashtra! – Surajya Abhiyan

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 20th. On this occasion, it is imperative for all citizens to exercise their right to vote; however, the declining voter turnout among the general public and the ‘vote jihad’ being carried out by some extremist forces is a matter of concern. Your one vote can bring good governance to Maharashtra. Therefore, the Surajya Abhiyan, on behalf of the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, appeals to all the people of the state to vote for a candidate who is honest, dutiful, nationalist, and prioritizes Maharashtra’s culture, security, and prosperity. To this end, the Surajya Abhiyan is creating awareness among the people of the state through social media using the hashtag #VoteForSurajya.