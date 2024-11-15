Senate Bill 1348 Printer's Number 1991

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - in under the program from being titled and registered again

in this Commonwealth under section 4(e)(3).

(2) The department shall establish the process through

which eligible applicants may apply for grants.

(3) The department and the Department of Environmental

Protection shall apply for any Federal funding suitable for

the purpose of carrying out the program which shall be

deposited into the fund. The department and the Department of

Environmental Protection shall request and obtain any waivers

from the Federal Highway Administration that are necessary to

comply with Federal law and any conditions for Federal money.

(4) The department and the Department of Environmental

Protection may enter into agreements with third-party

entities to carry out the provisions of this act, including,

but not limited to, reviewing applications and providing

technical assistance.

(5) The department shall establish a program web page on

its publicly accessible Internet website which includes

information such as a summary of available Federal funding

opportunities and the status of the progress of the

Commonwealth's funding applications.

(6) On or before December 31, 2025, and each December 31

thereafter:

(i) The department, in consultation with the

Department of Environmental Protection, shall submit to

the chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Transportation Committee of the Senate and the

chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Transportation Committee of the House of Representatives

a report summarizing the fiscal activity of the program

