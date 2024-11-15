Senate Bill 1348 Printer's Number 1991
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - in under the program from being titled and registered again
in this Commonwealth under section 4(e)(3).
(2) The department shall establish the process through
which eligible applicants may apply for grants.
(3) The department and the Department of Environmental
Protection shall apply for any Federal funding suitable for
the purpose of carrying out the program which shall be
deposited into the fund. The department and the Department of
Environmental Protection shall request and obtain any waivers
from the Federal Highway Administration that are necessary to
comply with Federal law and any conditions for Federal money.
(4) The department and the Department of Environmental
Protection may enter into agreements with third-party
entities to carry out the provisions of this act, including,
but not limited to, reviewing applications and providing
technical assistance.
(5) The department shall establish a program web page on
its publicly accessible Internet website which includes
information such as a summary of available Federal funding
opportunities and the status of the progress of the
Commonwealth's funding applications.
(6) On or before December 31, 2025, and each December 31
thereafter:
(i) The department, in consultation with the
Department of Environmental Protection, shall submit to
the chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Transportation Committee of the Senate and the
chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Transportation Committee of the House of Representatives
a report summarizing the fiscal activity of the program
