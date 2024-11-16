MPD Searching for H Street Northeast Burglary Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for 3 suspects who burglarized a business on H Street Northeast.
On Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at approximately 5:54am, officers of the First District responded to the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival officers discovered 3 suspects had forced entry into a closed business, stole vape products, and made good on their escape.
The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24158738
###
