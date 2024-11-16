Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,853 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), to Begin Saturday, November 16, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), near Stonebridge Lane, will be closed, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for electric line maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.
 
Alternate Routes:  Use County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road) and County Route 89 (Amos Hollow Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane Closure on County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), to Begin Saturday, November 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more