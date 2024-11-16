Lane Closure on County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), to Begin Saturday, November 16, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road), near Stonebridge Lane, will be closed, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for electric line maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 74 (Fish Creek Road) and County Route 89 (Amos Hollow Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.