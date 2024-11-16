Submit Release
LANE CLOSURE on US 50 UNDER SIXTH STREET BRIDGE

There will be a lane closure on US 50, under the Sixth Street Bridge, at milepost 14.96, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2024, and Tuesday, November 19, 2024, for a complete inspection of the bridge.  The Sixth Street Bridge is in downtown Clarksburg at milepost 0.09, north of WV 20, Pike Street.

