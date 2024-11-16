LanLane Closure on County Route 2/5 (Jim’s Run Road), in McMechen, to Begin Monday, November 18, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 2/5, at 110 Jim’s Run Road, in McMechen, will be restricted to one lane on Monday, November 18, 2024, and Tuesday, November 19, 2024, for new gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delay.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

