LANE CLOSURE FOR I-79 BEGINNING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2024

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79, northbound and southbound, at milepost 119.22, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2024, through Thursday, November 21, 2024, for a consultant to perform a complete inspection on the bridge over I-79, as part of the rehabilitation project.

