Lane Closure and Ramp Closure on Interstate 70, Westbound, and US 250, Northbound, to Begin Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Interstate 70 westbound lanes, through the Wheeling Tunnels, will be closed, from milepost 0.76 to 1.53, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 17, 2024, for bridge inspection. Also, US 250 northbound (Ramp J) to Interstate 470 westbound, will be closed, during this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use US 250/WV 2 southbound to Interstate 470 westbound.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

