Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,854 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure and Ramp Closure on Interstate 70, Westbound, and US 250, Northbound, to Begin Sunday, November 17, 2024

Page Content

The Interstate 70 westbound lanes, through the Wheeling Tunnels, will be closed, from milepost 0.76 to 1.53, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 17, 2024, for bridge inspection. Also, US 250 northbound (Ramp J) to Interstate 470 westbound, will be closed, during this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, slow down and expect delays.
 
Alternate Route: Use US 250/WV 2 southbound to Interstate 470 westbound.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane Closure and Ramp Closure on Interstate 70, Westbound, and US 250, Northbound, to Begin Sunday, November 17, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more