Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug - Crash

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2005694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION:  VSP Royalton                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 11/15/2024 @ approximately 1734 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 326 Abbott Rd Bethel VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug


ACCUSED:  William Spinks                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Abbott Rd, Bethel. Troopers arrived and identified the operator as William Spinks (44). Spinks was showing signs of impairment. After investigation, Spinks was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Spinks was cited and released.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/04/24 @ 0830          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933


