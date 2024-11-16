Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug - Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005694
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2024 @ approximately 1734 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 326 Abbott Rd Bethel VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: William Spinks
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Abbott Rd, Bethel. Troopers arrived and identified the operator as William Spinks (44). Spinks was showing signs of impairment. After investigation, Spinks was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Spinks was cited and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/24 @ 0830
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
