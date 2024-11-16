Governor Katie Hobbs’ Minimum Adequacy Guidelines Committee Issues Final Report
“Arizona children deserve safe and secure schools, no matter their zip code,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Aging facilities and outdated building standards impair our students’ ability to fulfill their full potential, and we have a responsibility to foster productive environments for them to learn and grow. I thank the members of this committee for their hard work and dedication to this issue, and I look forward to engaging productively with the legislature to address the state of Arizona’s public school facilities.”
Recommendations issued by the committee include:
- More robust security features for the interior and exterior of school facilities
- More specification on standards for indoor air quality and classroom comfort
- More specification on standards for building system maintenance and assessment for structural soundness
- More flexibility for the configuration of space and instructional equipment
- More infrastructure to support and secure information technology and devices.
- More shade structures for elementary school play areas
Read the full report HERE.
