Governor Katie Hobbs’ Minimum Adequacy Guidelines Committee Issues Final Report

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs’ committee to recommend updates to modernize the State’s Minimum Adequacy Guidelines for school facilities issued their final report. The committee, made up of experts representing urban and rural schools, educators, public safety professionals and school architects, was established by Executive Order 2023-15. “Arizona children deserve safe and secure schools, no matter their zip code,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Aging facilities and outdated building standards impair our students’ ability to fulfill their full potential, and we have a responsibility to foster productive environments for them to learn and grow. I thank the members of this committee for their hard work and dedication to this issue, and I look forward to engaging productively with the legislature to address the state of Arizona’s public school facilities.” Recommendations issued by the committee include: More robust security features for the interior and exterior of school facilities

More specification on standards for indoor air quality and classroom comfort

More specification on standards for building system maintenance and assessment for structural soundness

More flexibility for the configuration of space and instructional equipment

More infrastructure to support and secure information technology and devices.

More shade structures for elementary school play areas These recommendations provide a critical vision for updating the MAG and ensuring that all Arizona students have equitable access to a public school facility where they can safely and effectively learn. The School Facilities Division is charged with facilitating the School Facilities Oversight Board’s review and potential adoption of the recommendations. Read the full report HERE.

