Governor Hobbs Announces Thousands of Apprentices Added and $3 Million to Continue Revitalizing Arizona's Construction Workforce

Nearly 3,000 apprentices added since 2023

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) announced that BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative, a signature effort that aims to create a robust construction talent pipeline and pathways to family-sustaining jobs, has helped connect nearly 3,000 Arizonans to apprenticeships. Governor Hobbs also announced the recipients of the second round of BuildItAZ grants, which include seven construction and trades registered apprenticeship programs across the state. These grants, which total more than $1 million, will expand training program capacity to connect more Arizonans to industry-led, construction career pathways. In addition, Governor Hobbs announced a third round of BuildItAZ funding – $3 million, the largest amount yet – to continue the state’s progress toward its goal of doubling construction apprentices in the state by 2026 and meeting ever-growing construction needs.

“Creating opportunity for working class Arizonans is critical to realizing the Arizona Promise,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona has established itself as a national and international economic giant, with businesses of all shapes and sizes growing and moving to our state. This influx means more jobs, more opportunity for Arizonans to access family-sustaining, stable careers, and more demand for skilled construction workers. Increasing construction apprentices is core to building Arizona’s future, whether it’s new manufacturing facilities, new roads, or new housing, and I am proud of the progress we have made to ensure Arizonans are at the center of it all.”

Based on the need to fill 20,000 construction jobs by 2030 identified in Talent Ready AZ, Governor Hobbs launched the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative in 2023 to expand Arizona’s construction trades workforce and connect Arizonans with good-paying jobs. To date, the initiative has successfully expanded active construction and trades registered apprentices from 4,350 to 7,252 with a goal of reaching a total of 8,700 apprentices by the end of next year.

“Together, with industry-led registered apprenticeship programs, we’ve expanded capacity of high-quality programs with state workforce development funding and connected thousands of Arizonans with earn-while-you-learn career pathways that are jobs from day one with competitive wages, and a nationally recognized credential,” said OEO Director Carlos Contreras. “Next, we plan to meet the critical 2026 goal by continuing to invest in apprenticeship capacity and launching a new outreach campaign to reach and inspire the builders across the state who could be future carpenters, laborers, electricians, superintendents and pipe fitters.”

The $1 million awarded today, along with $650,000 in first-round BuildItAZ grants announced last year, is focused on recruiting and retaining apprentices and supporting apprentices with wrap-around services like childcare and transportation that often create barriers for employment. BuildItAZ funding also directly provides program tuition for hundreds of apprentices across Arizona along with critical needs such as tools, boots, books, and program support with essential training equipment and instructors, expanding capacity and access for existing, high-quality apprenticeship programs.

The second round of BuildItAZ grantees are:

Arizona Chapter Associated General Contractors of America, Inc Apprenticeship Trust Fund

Boilermakers Local 627

Laborer’s Training School and Retraining Trust Fund

Phoenix Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee

Sundt Construction

Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program

Western Electrical Contractors Association Inc.

“Tucson Electrical Apprenticeship currently serves 175 active apprentices across Pima County, Cochise County, Greenlee County, Yuma County, Graham County, Pinal County and even as far as west of La Paz County,” said Tucson Electrical Apprenticeship Training Director Karen King. “The apprenticeship program is committed to creating pathways to enter the skilled trades. With the rapid growth of the construction sector in Arizona, this expansion is essential to fill the workforce gap and ensure the supply of qualified electricians in the state.”

"This BuildItAZ grant is a significant enhancement for Sundt’s workforce development initiatives in Arizona,” said Sundt Construction Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Calamaio. “These funds will expand apprenticeship opportunities, empower more women to enter the construction industry, and provide Spanish-speaking residents in Maricopa County with accessible training and career pathways. This investment strengthens our commitment to build a diverse, skilled workforce that reflects the communities we serve."

“There is a great need to provide adequate infrastructure, such as the improvements along the Pima Road corridor and the Granite Reef drainage project, currently under construction. The Community appreciates the hardworking tradespeople that contribute to improving our lands. We find value in the Governor’s Build It AZ Initiative which contributes to improving opportunities within the construction industry and in our Community,” said Martin Harvier, President of Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

This spring, OEO is launching the BuildItAZ multimedia outreach campaign to inspire the next generation of skilled construction professionals in Arizona, particularly women, and connect them to apprenticeships. This campaign aims to address the shortage of skilled construction workers in Arizona by raising awareness of construction as a stable, well-paying career path and increasing apprenticeship participation. Through targeted digital media and community engagement, BuildItAZ will promote career growth and opportunity in the construction industry.

Governor Hobbs launched BuildItAZ in August 2023 to meet booming construction industry needs in the state. BuildItAZ grants are funded by workforce grants through the Office of Economic Opportunity. For more information about BuildItAZ and to get connected to a construction or trade apprenticeship, please visit BuildItAZ.az.gov.

