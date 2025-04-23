Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Republican Lawmakers' Funding Proposal for Arizonans with Disabilities

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on Republican lawmakers continuing to hold Arizonans with disabilities hostage with a DDD funding bill that guts Arizona’s down payment assistance program and jeopardizes housing projects for seniors and Veterans:

“As they have for months, the legislative majority is continuing to hold Arizonans with Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy hostage. Their legislation is dead on arrival as it stands. While we are closer to an agreement, we must stop wasting time and playing political games as Arizonans with disabilities and their caregivers are pushed closer and closer to the brink.

“We have identified the Prescription Drug Rebate Fund as an available funding source to protect this critical program for Arizonans with disabilities. That money is readily available, pending legislative approval, and not currently serving a purpose. While housing affordability remains one of the top issues facing our state, Republican lawmakers insist on making our housing crisis worse. Their bill will strip money from down payment assistance and interest rate buydown programs and jeopardize affordable housing construction projects that are underway across the state.

“We should not sacrifice an opportunity at the American Dream for working class families and cut stable housing for seniors and Veterans in order to fix a crisis manufactured to score political points.

“Arizonans with disabilities who are depending on us to fund lifesaving care cannot wait while Republican lawmakers continue their political games. We must work together to find a true solution to this manufactured crisis.”

The dead on arrival Republican bill will slash funding for the Housing Trust Fund, ending the Arizona is Home program that funds down payment assistance and interest rate buydowns for first time homebuyers and cut funding for affordable housing. The attempt to spend dollars that are already committed is a ploy to break contracts, delay projects, leave construction bills unpaid, and raise housing costs.

