Governor Katie Hobbs Applauds Bipartisan House Vote to Protect Arizonans with Disabilities

Phoenix, AZ – Today, the House passed a bipartisan bill to fund services for Arizonans with disabilities. Governor Hobbs issued the following statement in response: Today, the House passed a bipartisan bill to fund services for Arizonans with disabilities. Governor Hobbs issued the following statement in response: “After months of confusion and uncertainty for countless families, tonight we took an important first step towards delivering critical funding to continue vital services for Arizonans with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities. I am grateful to see House members on both sides of the aisle come together to advance common sense proposals. This deal ensures critical services for disabled Arizonans will continue, delivers reasonable guardrails for the Parents as Paid Caregivers program, and protects funding to respond to Arizonans’ housing needs. It’s time for the Senate to get this negotiated bill on my desk to protect services for these families.” The bipartisan, negotiated compromise to protect services for Arizonans with disabilities will: Put into statute the 40-hour cap

Put into statute key accountability. provisions to measure the utilization of PPCG.

Fund the Parents as Paid Caregivers supplemental using the Prescription Drug Rebate Fund, protecting housing funding for Veterans, seniors and working class Arizonans.

Give families certainty and ensure Parents as Paid Caregivers can continue in the future.

