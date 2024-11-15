Governor Cooper Urges General Assembly to Prioritize Western North Carolina Recovery Instead of Spending Millions More in Taxpayer Money on Private School Vouchers

NORTH CAROLINA, November 15 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper urged Republican legislators to provide more much-needed funding for Western North Carolina recovery instead of spending millions of taxpayer dollars on private school vouchers for the wealthy when they return to session next Tuesday. Legislators are considering funneling $463 million in taxpayer money to unaccountable private schools while North Carolina faces significant recovery needs and is forecasted to experience a budget shortfall due to tax cuts pushed for by Republican leadership.

“Helene was the most devastating storm our state has ever seen and there is a long and expensive road of recovery ahead for Western North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Next week, legislators should invest billions of dollars in Western North Carolina recovery instead of locking in billions for private school vouchers.”

While legislators plan to spend $463 million in taxpayer money on unaccountable private school vouchers, Western North Carolina faces major funding needs to continue the rebuilding process in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The storm caused $53 billion in damages to North Carolina, more than three times greater than Hurricane Florence.

Expanding private school vouchers would disproportionally hurt rural counties, including many in Western North Carolina where access to private education is limited and public schools serve as the backbone of communities. Twenty-eight counties have only one or no private schools participating in the voucher program, eight of which are disaster-declared counties.

Instead of helping our western communities, Republican lawmakers plan to override Governor Cooper’s veto of House Bill 10 and siphon millions of taxpayer dollars to unaccountable, unregulated private school vouchers.

While North Carolina currently faces significant recovery needs, the Office of State Budget and Management has forecasted a budget shortfall in the near future. There will be little or no revenue growth due to tax cuts for the wealthy passed by Republican leadership, creating a budget hole in 2025-27. OSBM has also projected that the cost of current services, including funding for our public schools, is expected to grow and exceed revenue in the coming years. As the budget shortfalls nears, providing funding for storm recovery will become more difficult.

In October, Governor Cooper shared his state budget recommendation to help rebuild the western part of the state. Governor Cooper’s proposed budget recommends an initial $3.9 billion package to begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, homes, businesses, schools, and farms damaged during the storm. The legislature failed to pass the amount outlined in the Governor’s budget.

Governor Cooper vetoed HB 10 in September and emphasized the lack of accountability and regulation. Private schools that receive vouchers are not regulated and are not accountable to taxpayers despite receiving taxpayer money. Vouchers cover tuition for schools that don’t have to report how students are performing, don’t have to serve all students regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status or religious beliefs or don’t have to hire licensed teachers. In addition, the hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars that HB 10 allocates for unaccountable private school vouchers that would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest demographic in the state. Nearly one-quarter (23%) of the families that will receive vouchers from HB 10 make more than $259,000 per year.

Governor Cooper has traveled to 15 counties impacted by Hurricane Helene since the storm hit North Carolina. Recovery and relief efforts are ongoing in Western North Carolina as local, state and federal partners work together to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Governor Cooper declared 2024 as the Year of Public Schools and has been visiting public schools and early childhood education programs across the state calling for investments in K-12 education, early childhood education and teacher pay.

