Governor Stein Celebrates Boviet Solar Factory Grand Opening in Pitt County

NORTH CAROLINA, April 24 - Today, Governor Josh Stein joined business leaders and elected officials at the grand opening ceremony for Boviet Solar’s new solar module factory in Greenville. Governor Stein celebrated Boviet Solar’s $294 million investment in North Carolina and highlighted his continued commitment to clean energy.

“North Carolina continues to be a leader in the clean energy economy, and I am proud to welcome Boviet Solar as it opens its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Greenville,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As our state grows, so do our energy needs. I look forward to partnering with Boviet Solar to strengthen our workforce and build stronger clean tech infrastructure in North Carolina.”

“With nearly 110,000 people working in our clean energy sector, North Carolina ranks ninth in the nation for clean energy jobs,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Boviet is a powerful addition to our supply chain that includes a roster of 220 solar companies that are helping to provide more low-carbon energy sources.”

In 2024, Boviet Solar announced it would create more than 900 jobs and invest $294 million in its first North American manufacturing facility that will produce high-quality solar panels and photovoltaic cells. Founded in Vietnam, the company is a leader in solar project development with commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the United States. The state-of-the-art facility in Pitt County will increase the company’s global production capacity in a 1-million-square foot manufacturing campus.