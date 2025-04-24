Submit Release
Governor Stein Celebrates Exceptional North Carolinians at Long Leaf Pine and Laurel Wreath Presentation

NORTH CAROLINA, April 24 - Today, Governor Josh Stein inducted eight North Carolinians into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for their lifelong careers in public service. He also presented the Laurel Wreath to two North Carolinians who have made outstanding contributions to sports or athletics. 

“North Carolina is full of outstanding individuals who have contributed to our state through careers in government, law, business, philanthropy, and sports,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This group exemplifies the best of our state, and I am pleased to honor them today.”

The Laurel Wreath honorees are as follows:

  • Erin Matson – field hockey coach, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill 
  • Parker Byrd – baseball player, East Carolina University 

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine honorees are as follows:

  • John Lucas, Sr. - former Principal of Hillside High School (Posthumous) 
  • Jim Johnson - William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at UNC Chapel Hill 
  • Sue Henderson – former regional managing director of the Triad West Region of Wells Fargo 
  • Janice Cole – Hertford Town Manager and former U.S. Attorney 
  • Lora Cubbage – Greensboro Deputy City Attorney and former Superior Court Judge 
  • Randy Woodson – Chancellor of North Carolina State University 
  • Steve Troxler – North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture 
  • G.K. Butterfield – former United States Representative 

