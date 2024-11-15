NEBRASKA, November 15 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Appointment to Board of Parole

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Jeff Bucher to the Nebraska Board of Parole. He replaces member Robert Twiss, whose term expired in September.

Captain Bucher has been with the Lincoln Police Department since 1990. Recently, he has supervised operations for the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Gang Unit. Previous responsibilities include team captain of the Northeast Team as well as managing criminal investigations and serving as duty commander. In 2015, Bucher was recognized as the LPD Officer of the Year.

Bucher has a degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL).

The Board of Parole is comprised of five full-time members, each appointed by the Governor. One of the members is designated as the chairperson. Terms of office are six years. Law requires that at least one member be a minority, one must be a female and one must have a professional background in corrections. Appointments to the board are subject to confirmation by the Legislature.

In addition to Bucher, current board members are Rosalyn Cotton (Chair), Layne Gissler (Vice Chair), Mark Langan, and Habib Olomi.