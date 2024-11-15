Governor Abbott Showcases Texas’ Energy Sector At TXOGA 2024 Lone Star Energy Forum In Frisco

TEXAS, November 15 - November 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today showcased Texas’ booming energy industry and the unique business opportunities that continue to attract companies from around the world to the state during a fireside chat at the Texas Oil & Gas Association’s (TXOGA) 2024 Lone Star Energy Forum in Frisco.



"Texas would not be Texas without the oil and gas sector," said Governor Abbott. "The energy industry is the lifeblood of what happens in our economy every single day. The oil and gas industry powers the Texas economy, and it's one of the reasons why we are the eighth largest economy in the entire world. Texas also provides national security to the United States of America because of the role that oil and gas play for the Texas and American economies. We all have an obligation to be guardians of our national security, to protect our country, and one of the pathways to achieving that goal is to support the energy sector in the state of Texas."



During the fireside discussion moderated by Chevron Mid-Continent Business Unit Vice President Ryder Booth, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ successful economic policies that allow businesses of all sizes to thrive. The Governor mentioned that he signed House Bill 5 into law last year to provide local communities with economic development tools to help attract more economic projects to Texas. Governor Abbott also discussed the Texas Energy Fund and noted that Texas should prioritize nuclear energy deployment to ensure Texas continues to utilize robust energy sources to meet growing demands. Additionally, Governor Abbott touted signing the largest property tax cut in Texas history, putting $18 billion back into the pockets of hardworking Texans.



Governor Abbott was joined at the forum by former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, TXOGA President Todd Staples, and other state officials and energy leaders.

