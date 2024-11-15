Operation Lone Star Continues To Repel Hundreds Of Illegal Immigrants

TEXAS, November 15 - November 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 526,600 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 48,700 criminal arrests, with more than 41,900 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 553 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by over 86% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities.



Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

• Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

• Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

• Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

• Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

• Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

• Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the federal government’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: Texas’ Historic Busing Program Made Illegal Immigration A National Issue



On Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Governor Abbott touted Texas’ border transportation program, mentioning that the historic action made the federal government's border crisis a national issue.



Texas will continue to hold the line and work with President Donald Trump to protect Texans and Americans.



Governor Abbott: Texas Is Prepared For Potential Mass Migration



Yesterday, Governor Abbott shared photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing border barriers in preparation for potential mass migration.



Texas will continue to deploy every tool and strategy available under our historic border mission to protect and defend our state and our nation.



Governor Abbott: Operation Lone Star Continues To Deter Illegal Crossings



On Tuesday, Governor Abbott shared a photo on X of Texas National Guard soldiers repelling a migrant who attempted to illegally cross into the state.



Thanks to Texas’ historic and ongoing border security efforts, illegal crossings into the state are down 86%.



Governor Abbott: Texas Thanks Nation’s Governors For Supporting Our Border Security Mission



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott showcased photos on X of fellow Governors from across the country who continue to support Texas' ongoing fight to secure the border.



In February, Governor Abbott was joined by 13 of America's Governors who stood in solidarity with Texas’ right to defend itself against the federal government’s border crisis.



WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler In Hidalgo County



Over the weekend, a human smuggler driving a black Volkswagen Jetta led DPS troopers on a pursuit along US-83 in Hidalgo County. DPS troopers successfully stopped the pursuit by performing a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle.



The smuggler, Miguel Angel Abasta Montalvo, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested for smuggling of persons and evading arrest. DPS troopers referred the five illegal immigrants inside the vehicle to Border Patrol.



WATCH: DPS Finds Two Illegal Immigrants Inside Gas Tank In Webb County



While stopping a commercial vehicle on IH-35 in Webb County, a DPS trooper discovered two illegal immigrants concealed inside the gas tank of a truck tractor.



The driver of the truck tractor, Rico Gonzalo, from Laredo, was charged with two counts of smuggling of persons. Troopers referred both illegal immigrants from Mexico to Border Patrol.



Texas National Guard Repels Hundreds Of Illegal Crossings Over One Week



Operation Lone Star’s drone teams continue to support ground units to deter and repel more than 650 illegal border crossings over the past week.



Texas National Guard drone teams employ advanced video and imagery technology to identify groups of illegal immigrants. Once the illegal immigrants are identified, the drones maintain visual contact and notify Texas National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers. Ground units respond and stop the groups of illegal immigrants from entering Texas from Mexico.



Mass Migration Training Continues With Texas National Guard Soldiers, DPS Troopers



Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Operation Lone Star worked with DPS troopers during a mass migration exercise this week. Joint training allows agencies to share best practices and capabilities when responding to illegal immigration attempts along the border.



A seamless multi-agency response at the border is a vital and effective part of the ongoing mission to secure and crack down on transnational criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border.



WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Team Up To Install More Anti-Climb Barriers



In El Paso, Texas National Guard soldiers of Task Force West continue to install razor wire and anti-climb barriers as a critical component of Operation Lone Star to deter and repel illegal immigration from Mexico into Texas.



To effectively and safely deploy new miles of strategic barriers, it requires one team of engineers to build the anti-climb barriers and a security platoon to protect them during the installation process.



"Whenever the engineering company is on the line putting up the fences, [the security platoon's] main job is to protect the soldiers and keep us safe from harm," Sergeant Mark Lester Landicho. "I'd like to thank the people of Texas and the people of the United States for their continued support."

