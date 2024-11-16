Submit Release
WSDOT hosts online open house for the Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation is conducting a study of road and rail transportation impacts and needs if the lower Snake River dams were removed and barges could no longer be used. People interested in learning more about the study can visit the online open house. The online open house will be available to the public Nov. 15 through Dec. 6.

The first of four phases of the Lower Snake River Dam Transportation Study began in April 2024. During this first phase of the study, WSDOT is gathering and analyzing information about the movement of goods on barges, trucks, and trains. Community members can get background on the study and see how barges, trains, and trucks currently move products into and out of southeast Washington.

Online open house information

When:  Friday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Dec. 6

Where:  https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/lower-snake-river-dams/

Details:  The online open house is available in both English and Spanish. Visitors will have an opportunity to submit comments and questions to the project team.

Free WiFi access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

