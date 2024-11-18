Black Girl Vitamins Becomes Official Vitamin Sponsor of Chicago State University Athletics

BGV The Official Vitamin Sponsor of CSU Athletics

Black Girl Vitamins partners with Chicago State University Athletics as the official vitamin sponsor with a spotlight on CSU’s women’s basketball team.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), a wellness company dedicated to the health of Black women, is pleased to announce a partnership with Chicago State University (CSU) Athletics as the official vitamin sponsor of Cougars Athletics with a spotlight on CSU’s women’s basketball team. The partnership highlights the strength and resilience of Black women while marking a historic collaboration between a Predominantly-Black Institution (PBI) and a Black-owned business.

Through the partnership, Black Girl Vitamins will supply vitamins to the CSU Athletics department, support Chicago State’s athletic events including Homecoming, and establish a social media and commercial presence on CSU’s streaming channels.

The partnership between Black Girl Vitamins and CSU comes at a pivotal moment — as CSU completed the first phase of the school’s intercollegiate sports expansion by adding a women’s triathlon program and is fundraising to introduce FCS Division I football potentially. This partnership is a powerful step towards equity, inclusion, and empowerment for Black women, and addressing historical underrepresentation, underservice, and underfunding of women's sports, especially within collegiate basketball.

Chicago State Women’s Basketball Head Coach, Corry Irvin states, “CSU’s partnership with Black Girl Vitamins is incredibly meaningful to our team and program. It’s not just about a sponsorship; it’s a testament to the strength, resilience, and unity of Black women. This partnership speaks volumes to our players about the importance of health and wellness in their lives both on and off the court, and we’re excited to bring this impactful brand to our community.”

About Chicago State Athletics

Chicago State University sponsors 16 Division I intercollegiate athletic teams and competes in the Northeast Conference except for men's and women's tennis who will compete in the Horizon League during the 2024-25 season. CSU's athletic program includes over 150 student-athletes who compete in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, indoor and outdoor track, triathlon and volleyball. For more information on Chicago State University, visit https:www.csu.edu.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Founded in 2021, Black Girl Vitamins is a wellness-focused company on a mission to address the nutritional needs of Black and minority communities. Co-founder Maxine's personal experience with healthcare disparities inspired the creation of expertly developed, tested, and fast-acting vitamins designed to tackle scientifically proven deficiencies. Committed to health equity, BGV offers a range of gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products, including probiotics, prenatal vitamins, age-defying supplements, and more. Products start at $25 for a 1-month supply and can be purchased individually or in bundles at BlackGirlVitamins.co, Amazon, and other retailers.

With every bottle sold, the company gives back proceeds to scholarships awarded monthly to Black women pursuing degrees in healthcare-related fields. Additionally, BGV is a proud sponsor of the Howard University Women’s Basketball Team.

For more information on Black Girl Vitamins, contact Alexia Castillo at mlwpr@mlwpr.com.

