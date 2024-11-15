MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 4, 2024, to Monday, November 11, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 4, 2024, through Monday, November 11, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 4, 2024

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-171-354

A Glock 47 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 26th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-171-507

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-171-571

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

A Taurus 24-7 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Amiya Hilliard, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Robbery, Resisting Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-171-921

A Ruger LPC Max .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Constitution Avenue & Second Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Ryan Amos Hawkins, of Lusby, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Reckless Driving, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-171-994

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-172-104

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun and a Hi-Point 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Place, Southwest. CCN: 24-172-365

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old C Yana Lamonte Toney, of Suitland, MD, and 24-year-old Malik Dre’Saun Handy, of Savage, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Pistol License Violation, and Altered Registration. CCN: 24-172-734

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of S Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-172-892

A Sig Sauer P-250 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. CCN: 24-172-945

Thursday, November 7, 2024

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Nathaniel Lavelle Yates, Jr., of Fairmount Heights, MD for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-172-974

A Wards Western Field 47A 22 SLLR .22 caliber rifle and a Stevens Arms 58-20GA .20 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2900 block of Glover Drive, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-173-232

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and an Aero Precision AR-15 5.56x45mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Richard Randolph Browning, of Fairfax, VA, for Counterfeit Tags, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-173-318

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jerlyn Marquise Wood, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-173-375

A Derringer Excam Hialeah FL TA .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Ezra John Tarasovich, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-173-380

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-173-428

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Ahman Pearson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-173-460

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Michael Joseph Sudlow, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-173-481

Friday, November 8, 2024

A Kel-tec PF9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Josue Roberto Moreno, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-173-509

A Ruger .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Waverly Lloyd Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault. CCN: 24-173-537

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-173-673

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Antonio Kingsbury, of Southeast, D.C., for Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felon and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-173-693

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Dominick Carter, Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Jazmyne Batchelor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-173-946

A BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-173-996

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Titus Tate, of Southeast, D.C., for Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Assault on a Police Officer and Emergency Personnel, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-174-046

Saturday, November 9, 2024

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Matias Gaston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-174-080

A 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Delonte Royal, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-174-107

A Glock 30 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-174-138