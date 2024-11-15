Fire Management Assistance Grant Declaration Secured

Governor Kathy Hochul today secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant Declaration from FEMA which opens the door to federal funding that would cover some of the costs associated with the ongoing efforts to combat the Jennings Creek/Sterling State Park wildfire. This declaration triggers an expedited review process that can lead to FEMA grant assistance based on an ongoing uncontrolled fire creating a significant threat of destruction. Funding from the grant would reimburse the state and local governments for some of the costs related to fighting this fire ranging from labor costs to mutual aid operations.

“The Fire Management Assistance Grant Declaration opens the door to crucial federal funding to help cover costs associated with responding to the Jennings Creek/Sterling State Park wildfire and protecting those in its path,” Governor Hochul said. “Along with our partners in federal, state and local government, we are working around the clock to contain the fire and keep New Yorkers safe.”

Declarations for Fire Management Assistance Grant Declaration (FMAG) grants are based on four factors — threat to lives and property, availability of state and local resources, high fire danger conditions and potential economic impact. To meet the threshold for the grant, the state must show the total eligible costs meet or exceed $1.85 million. Eligible costs include labor; travel and per diem; temporary repairs of damage caused by firefighting activities; mutual aid, and mobilization and demobilization.

Statewide there are currently thirteen wildfires in New York State encompassing more than 5,000 acres including the Jennings Creek/Sterling State Park fire. Response to New York’s recent wildfires has included:

Department of Environmental Conservation

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers continue to lead New York’s multi-agency response to the wildfires at Jennings Creek/Sterling Forest State Park under Unified Command with New Jersey Forest Fire Service. To date, 33 DEC Forest Rangers, wildland firefighters, and other support personnel, in addition to 18 firefighters from Montana, two from Colorado, and hundreds of New York-based volunteers, have been assigned to the fire. Nearly 4,800 acres across New York and New Jersey have been burned and DEC will continue to implement operations with partners until the fire is fully out.

More than a dozen other fires across the state have also been addressed by DEC and emergency response partners during this extended period of dry weather.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The NY Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan has been activated to assist Orange County and the OFPC Fire Operations Center has been activated since the weekend. With these resources and other local support, 152 departments have responded with over 650 firefighters.

NYS Incident Management Team members have provided direct assistance with GIS, logistics and finance and a 12-person team is currently supporting onsite coordination.

More than 15 staff from the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Office of Emergency Management and Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications have provided support to fire operations in Ulster and Orange counties since this past weekend.

Communications support has included communications engineers, portable radio tower, satellite communications truck with additional equipment, and coordinated an AT&T/FirstNet site on wheels providing cellular services including cellular 911 capability.

OEM has coordinated across state agencies to address response capabilities

Items from the state’s stockpiles including 225 cots

New York State Police

Multiple helicopters have executed approximately 300 water drops.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones) monitoring spread of the fire and firefighting efforts.

Uniformed troopers assisting with road closures/traffic control.

Command post staffing

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

22 Operations Employees

2 OPRHP Dozer with Operators

2 Public Information Officer

4 Regional Emergency Managers

6 Park Forest Rangers

9 Park Police Officers

1 Park Police Sgt.

2 Park Police Lieutenant

1 Park Police Captain

2 Park Police Majors

1 Park Police Chief

An operations employee was fatally injured while responding on Nov. 10.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

2 National Guard Blackhawk helicopters and 8 aircrew

2 Chinook helicopters

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Department of Transportation

Ways to reduce smoke exposure include:

Be aware of your air: Before heading out to work, exercise or to the park with the kids, check the AQI forecast and adjust your outdoor activities if there is poor air quality. Plan ahead by signing up for email air quality alerts.

Stay inside: Keep windows and doors closed to keep indoor air clean. If smoke gets inside, buy or make your own portable air cleaner to reduce particles indoors, or use HEPA air filters in your HVAC system.

Wear a mask: If you must go out, a properly worn N95 mask can filter out large smoke particles, reducing the amount of PM you breathe in.

Take it easy: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities that may cause you to breathe heavier.

Protect the vulnerable: Caretakers of children, the elderly and those with asthma should be especially careful. When the AQI is elevated, be sure to limit their outdoor activities to keep them safe.

Take care of four-legged friends: Keep outdoor trips with your pet brief and low-key to protect them from the same nose, eye, throat and lung irritation people experience.

For people who spend time outdoors, when air quality is unhealthy, wearing a well-fitting face mask is recommended. A N95 or KN95 will work best. More information about the New York State Air Quality forecast is available here. To check your location's current air quality, go to www.airnow.gov.

New York State has implemented a statewide burn ban in effect until November 30 due to increased fire risk. This burn ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York State and several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect.

Today, the Hudson Valley and Long Island fire danger was elevated to “very high;” the Catskill, Upper Hudson Valley/Champlain, St. Lawrence, and Leatherstocking areas are “high;” Adirondack, High Peaks, Lake Ontario, and Southern Tier are currently at “moderate” risk for fires. Updated information about fire risk levels is available at DEC’s Fire Danger Map webpage. Fires may become serious and controlling them difficult unless attacked successfully while still small.