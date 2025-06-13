Confirmation of Administration Appointees by the Senate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of new and re-appointed administration appointees by the New York State Senate.

“New Yorkers deserve to be served by our state’s best and brightest,” Governor Hochul said. “These dedicated public servants are leaders in their fields and have made countless contributions to their local communities. I am confident they will now use their many talents to benefit residents across the state.”

The following Commissioners, Directors and Board Chairs were confirmed by the Senate:

Willow Baer, Commissioner of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

Amanda Lefton, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation

Denise Miranda, Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights

Joshua Norkin, Director of Authorities Budget Office

Robert Megna, Chair of the Thruway Authority

Jessica Garcia, Chair of the Office of Cannabis Management

The following appointments were confirmed by the Senate:

Adirondack Park Agency

Benita Lucinda Law-Diao

Daniel Wilt

Jose Almanzar

Kenneth Lynch

Mark Hall

Rush Holt, Jr.

Zoe Smith

Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission

Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council

Albert Aponte

James Button

Jeannie Yamazaki

Sue Gagne

Board of Visitors of the Capital District Psychiatric Center

BOV Central New York Developmental Disabilities Service Office

BOV Capital District DDSO

Louise K. Thomas-Churchill

BOV Home for Veterans and their Dependents at Oxford

Lora Rowe

Joe Coe

John Fuller

Louisa Mary Platt

BOV Home for Veterans at Batavia

Marlene Roll

Gerald Diskin

Camp Safety Advisory Council

Dawn Ewing

Kevin Kung

Randolph DeFrank

Central New York State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Central New York Regional Transportation Authority

City University of New York (CUNY)

City of New York State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Alexander Durst

Regina Myer

Stephen Levin

Council on Human Blood and Transfusion Services

Alexandra Budhai

Phillip McCarthy, MD

Jessica L. Jacobson, MD

Dormitory Authority (DASNY)

Lisa Gomez

Elizabeth Velez

Finger Lakes State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Genesee State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Health Equity Council

Earlando O. Thomas, MD

Guillermo Chacon

Higher Education Services Council (HESC)

Francis Talty

Carlos Naudon

Marvin Krislov

Industrial Board of Appeals

Douglas Rutnik

Joshua David Riegel

Justice Center Advisory Council

Lucina Clarke

Deborah L. Murray

Kanika N. Jefferies

Ann Scherff

Kristin Orlando

Long Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Enrico Nardone

Kevin Gershowitz

Richard Remmer

Major General, NYS Air National Guard

Brigadier General Gary R. Charlton II

Major General of the National Guard

Brigadier General Sean M. Flynn

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Melva Miller

James O’Donnell

Blanca Lopez

Andrew Albert

Gerard Bringmann

Randolph Glucksman

Christopher Leathers

Edward R. Valente

New York State Bridge Authority

Freddimir Garcia

Roger Higgins

New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)

Erica Fee

Jose Calvar

Malia Du Mont

Sydney Waller

Michelle Ebanks

New York Convention Center Operating Corporation

Jessica Lappin

Melanie LaRocca

Peter Rivera

Julie Coker

Jessica Walker

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA)

Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA)

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission

Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA)

Gigi Loizzo

Hon. Billy Jones

Parole Board

Darlene Grant Bruce

Jose A. Gomerez

Elizabeth Kase

Daniel J. O’Donnell

Port Authority of NY and NJ

Port of Oswego Authority

Jennifer La Pietra

James Metcalf

Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)

Timothy Connick

Barbara Deinhardt

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

State Athletic Commission

State Board for Historic Preservation

Carol Clark

Douglas J. Perrelli, PhD

N. Felicia Mayro

Ruth A. Pierpont

State Board of Real Property Tax Services

State of New York Mortgage Agency

Steven Weiss

Christie Peale

State Insurance Fund (SIF)

Joseph Canovas

Kenneth Theobalds

Lola Brabham

State Liquor Authority (SLA)

State University of New York (SUNY)

Taconic State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Linda Tarrant-Reid

Jeanne E. Mettler

Thousand Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Workers’ Compensation Board