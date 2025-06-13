Submit Release
Confirmation of Administration Appointees by the Senate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of new and re-appointed administration appointees by the New York State Senate.

“New Yorkers deserve to be served by our state’s best and brightest,” Governor Hochul said. “These dedicated public servants are leaders in their fields and have made countless contributions to their local communities. I am confident they will now use their many talents to benefit residents across the state.”

The following Commissioners, Directors and Board Chairs were confirmed by the Senate:

  • Willow Baer, Commissioner of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities
  • Amanda Lefton, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation
  • Denise Miranda, Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights
  • Joshua Norkin, Director of Authorities Budget Office
  • Robert Megna, Chair of the Thruway Authority
  • Jessica Garcia, Chair of the Office of Cannabis Management

The following appointments were confirmed by the Senate:

Adirondack Park Agency

  • Benita Lucinda Law-Diao
  • Daniel Wilt
  • Jose Almanzar
  • Kenneth Lynch
  • Mark Hall
  • Rush Holt, Jr.
  • Zoe Smith

Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission

Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council

  • Albert Aponte
  • James Button
  • Jeannie Yamazaki
  • Sue Gagne

Board of Visitors of the Capital District Psychiatric Center

BOV Central New York Developmental Disabilities Service Office

BOV Capital District DDSO

  • Louise K. Thomas-Churchill

BOV Home for Veterans and their Dependents at Oxford

  • Lora Rowe
  • Joe Coe
  • John Fuller
  • Louisa Mary Platt

BOV Home for Veterans at Batavia

  • Marlene Roll
  • Gerald Diskin

Camp Safety Advisory Council

  • Dawn Ewing
  • Kevin Kung
  • Randolph DeFrank

Central New York State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Central New York Regional Transportation Authority

City University of New York (CUNY)

City of New York State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

  • Alexander Durst
  • Regina Myer
  • Stephen Levin

Council on Human Blood and Transfusion Services

  • Alexandra Budhai
  • Phillip McCarthy, MD
  • Jessica L. Jacobson, MD

Dormitory Authority (DASNY)

  • Lisa Gomez
  • Elizabeth Velez

Finger Lakes State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Genesee State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Health Equity Council

  • Earlando O. Thomas, MD
  • Guillermo Chacon

Higher Education Services Council (HESC)

  • Francis Talty
  • Carlos Naudon
  • Marvin Krislov

Industrial Board of Appeals

  • Douglas Rutnik
  • Joshua David Riegel

Justice Center Advisory Council

  • Lucina Clarke
  • Deborah L. Murray
  • Kanika N. Jefferies
  • Ann Scherff
  • Kristin Orlando

Long Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

  • Enrico Nardone
  • Kevin Gershowitz
  • Richard Remmer

Major General, NYS Air National Guard

  • Brigadier General Gary R. Charlton II

Major General of the National Guard

  • Brigadier General Sean M. Flynn

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

  • Melva Miller
  • James O’Donnell
  • Blanca Lopez
  • Andrew Albert
  • Gerard Bringmann
  • Randolph Glucksman
  • Christopher Leathers
  • Edward R. Valente

New York State Bridge Authority

  • Freddimir Garcia
  • Roger Higgins

New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)

  • Erica Fee
  • Jose Calvar
  • Malia Du Mont
  • Sydney Waller
  • Michelle Ebanks

New York Convention Center Operating Corporation

  • Jessica Lappin
  • Melanie LaRocca
  • Peter Rivera
  • Julie Coker
  • Jessica Walker

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA)

Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA)

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission

Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA)

  • Gigi Loizzo
  • Hon. Billy Jones

Parole Board

  • Darlene Grant Bruce
  • Jose A. Gomerez
  • Elizabeth Kase
  • Daniel J. O’Donnell

Port Authority of NY and NJ

Port of Oswego Authority

  • Jennifer La Pietra
  • James Metcalf

Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)

  • Timothy Connick
  • Barbara Deinhardt

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

State Athletic Commission

State Board for Historic Preservation

  • Carol Clark
  • Douglas J. Perrelli, PhD
  • N. Felicia Mayro
  • Ruth A. Pierpont

State Board of Real Property Tax Services

State of New York Mortgage Agency

  • Steven Weiss
  • Christie Peale

State Insurance Fund (SIF)

  • Joseph Canovas
  • Kenneth Theobalds
  • Lola Brabham

State Liquor Authority (SLA)

State University of New York (SUNY)

Taconic State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

  • Linda Tarrant-Reid
  • Jeanne E. Mettler

Thousand Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission

Workers’ Compensation Board

  • Gina Sillitti
  • Maria Matos
  • Peter De Jesus
  • Robert Bergin

