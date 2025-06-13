Confirmation of Administration Appointees by the Senate
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of new and re-appointed administration appointees by the New York State Senate.
“New Yorkers deserve to be served by our state’s best and brightest,” Governor Hochul said. “These dedicated public servants are leaders in their fields and have made countless contributions to their local communities. I am confident they will now use their many talents to benefit residents across the state.”
The following Commissioners, Directors and Board Chairs were confirmed by the Senate:
- Willow Baer, Commissioner of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities
- Amanda Lefton, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation
- Denise Miranda, Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights
- Joshua Norkin, Director of Authorities Budget Office
- Robert Megna, Chair of the Thruway Authority
- Jessica Garcia, Chair of the Office of Cannabis Management
The following appointments were confirmed by the Senate:
Adirondack Park Agency
- Benita Lucinda Law-Diao
- Daniel Wilt
- Jose Almanzar
- Kenneth Lynch
- Mark Hall
- Rush Holt, Jr.
- Zoe Smith
Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission
Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council
- Albert Aponte
- James Button
- Jeannie Yamazaki
- Sue Gagne
Board of Visitors of the Capital District Psychiatric Center
BOV Central New York Developmental Disabilities Service Office
BOV Capital District DDSO
- Louise K. Thomas-Churchill
BOV Home for Veterans and their Dependents at Oxford
- Lora Rowe
- Joe Coe
- John Fuller
- Louisa Mary Platt
BOV Home for Veterans at Batavia
- Marlene Roll
- Gerald Diskin
Camp Safety Advisory Council
- Dawn Ewing
- Kevin Kung
- Randolph DeFrank
Central New York State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Central New York Regional Transportation Authority
City University of New York (CUNY)
City of New York State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
- Alexander Durst
- Regina Myer
- Stephen Levin
Council on Human Blood and Transfusion Services
- Alexandra Budhai
- Phillip McCarthy, MD
- Jessica L. Jacobson, MD
Dormitory Authority (DASNY)
- Lisa Gomez
- Elizabeth Velez
Finger Lakes State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Genesee State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Health Equity Council
- Earlando O. Thomas, MD
- Guillermo Chacon
Higher Education Services Council (HESC)
- Francis Talty
- Carlos Naudon
- Marvin Krislov
Industrial Board of Appeals
- Douglas Rutnik
- Joshua David Riegel
Justice Center Advisory Council
- Lucina Clarke
- Deborah L. Murray
- Kanika N. Jefferies
- Ann Scherff
- Kristin Orlando
Long Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
- Enrico Nardone
- Kevin Gershowitz
- Richard Remmer
Major General, NYS Air National Guard
- Brigadier General Gary R. Charlton II
Major General of the National Guard
- Brigadier General Sean M. Flynn
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
- Melva Miller
- James O’Donnell
- Blanca Lopez
- Andrew Albert
- Gerard Bringmann
- Randolph Glucksman
- Christopher Leathers
- Edward R. Valente
New York State Bridge Authority
- Freddimir Garcia
- Roger Higgins
New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)
- Erica Fee
- Jose Calvar
- Malia Du Mont
- Sydney Waller
- Michelle Ebanks
New York Convention Center Operating Corporation
- Jessica Lappin
- Melanie LaRocca
- Peter Rivera
- Julie Coker
- Jessica Walker
New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)
Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA)
Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA)
Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission
Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA)
- Gigi Loizzo
- Hon. Billy Jones
Parole Board
- Darlene Grant Bruce
- Jose A. Gomerez
- Elizabeth Kase
- Daniel J. O’Donnell
Port Authority of NY and NJ
Port of Oswego Authority
- Jennifer La Pietra
- James Metcalf
Public Employment Relations Board (PERB)
- Timothy Connick
- Barbara Deinhardt
Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)
State Athletic Commission
State Board for Historic Preservation
- Carol Clark
- Douglas J. Perrelli, PhD
- N. Felicia Mayro
- Ruth A. Pierpont
State Board of Real Property Tax Services
State of New York Mortgage Agency
- Steven Weiss
- Christie Peale
State Insurance Fund (SIF)
- Joseph Canovas
- Kenneth Theobalds
- Lola Brabham
State Liquor Authority (SLA)
State University of New York (SUNY)
Taconic State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
- Linda Tarrant-Reid
- Jeanne E. Mettler
Thousand Island State Park, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission
Workers’ Compensation Board
- Gina Sillitti
- Maria Matos
- Peter De Jesus
- Robert Bergin
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.