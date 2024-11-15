First Lady Cathy Justice celebrates National Young Readers Week with Lewisburg Elementary students

“We are so grateful to be receiving the donation of 100 books for our school library,” Lewisburg Elementary School Principal Sara Bennett said. “Introducing rich literature to young students is one of the most powerful investments we can make in their future. Books broaden their minds, deepen their empathy, and equip them with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex world. As educators, parents, and community members, let us prioritize quality literature and give young readers the gift of stories that will inspire, teach, and stay with them for life.” National Young Readers Week, celebrated nationwide, brings together schools, libraries, and communities to promote literacy and recognize reading as a foundation for academic success. Through activities like story time, book fairs, and author visits, the week emphasizes the vital role of reading in developing confident, curious young minds.

