Gov. Justice announces statewide burn ban has been lifted

Standard fall burning season laws and regulations are in effect. Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions. Additionally, fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily. Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.