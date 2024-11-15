Christine Gordon Memorial Scholarship Renamed

Christine Gordon, Feb. 14, 1959–July 27, 2024.

RadNet, Inc. and Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts are strengthening their partnership in honor of the passing of RadNet’s Senior VP of Operations.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadNet, Inc. and Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts are strengthening their partnership in honor of the passing of RadNet’s Senior Vice President of Operations. The organizations have renamed the scholarship the “Christine Gordon Memorial Scholarship” in honor of Chris, an instrumental partner in initiating this strategic relationship.The scholarship will carry the name, legacy, and enduring memory of Christine N. Gordon, RadNet’s beloved Senior Leader. Chris served as a Senior Vice President since January 2021 and passed away on July 27, 2024. Before that, Chris served 14 years as the company’s Vice President of Operations.Both organizations began a scholarship “marriage” in 2019, seeking “to reward RadNet employees in good standing, who demonstrated the desire, commitment, and ability to further their education.” This announcement solidifies that commitment and, for the first time, names the professional who helped drive the award.“Chris was a joy to work with the development of the initial scholarship,” says Burke Malin, Gurnick Academy’s Chief Operating Officer. “She was visionary in what this opportunity could mean to the recipients and our organizations. Additionally, she advocated for education and championed deserving employees inside RadNet. In Chris’s mind, the scholarship was not to be given away to just anyone but rather to individuals who were truly deserving,” says Malin.Meanwhile, Maria Thornton, VP of Operations for Northern California, adds, “Chris was known by all for her kindness, warmth, welcoming smile, and wonderful sense of humor. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met, and no one was a stranger in her eyes.” Ultimately, Chris supported her employees by providing avenues for professional growth. Often, she identified potential in employees who did not recognize it themselves. Those who enjoyed working alongside Chris spoke of her generosity and selfless support.Gurnick Academy looks forward to continuing the cause with RadNet leadership as they identify deserving candidates. “This year, 2024, will be the first year where Chris’s name will be forever connected to these scholarships,” says Malin. “This relationship will continue to involve clinical partnerships, HR partnering, educational innovation, and other active employee tuition reduction opportunities.We look forward to our continued partnership, the career development of RadNet employees, and the enduring memory of Chris,” says Malin.~More information about this scholarship is below:RadNet Collaborates with Gurnick Academy 2020 article here Information regarding Gurnick’s Radiologic Technology program here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.