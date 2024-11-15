Update No. 1: VSP to hold media availability regarding suspected double homicide in Montpelier

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





Vermont State Police to hold media availability regarding suspected double homicide in Montpelier





MONTPELIER, Vermont (Friday, Nov. 15, 2024) — Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to speak with members of the media regarding this investigation at 5:45 p.m. today at the Berlin Barracks, 578 Paine Turnpike N. in Berlin.









***Initial news release, 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024***

The Vermont State Police and the Montpelier Police Department are investigating a suspected double homicide that occurred late Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2024, in Montpelier.





The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at a private home on Gallison Hill Road. First responding police officers located two people dead at the scene and detained one man. Everyone involved in this incident is believed to be accounted for, and there is no identified threat to the community.





This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Montpelier Police Department is assisting.





Following processing of the scene by the Crime Scene Search Team, the victims' bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Names of those involved will be released after notification of relatives and further investigation.





Anyone with information that could aid investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.





No additional details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.





- 30 -