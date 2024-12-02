TrellisWare Completes Successful Testing Of Mobile Maritime Ship-to-Ship Troposcatter Communications Solution

TrellisWare TW-6400 Troposcatter Radio System

This is the first time that mobile ship-to-ship BLOS communications have been carried out at microwave frequencies without the use of a satellite or an airborne relay.”
— Scott Enserink, Lead Systems Engineer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. announced today that they have completed successful testing on a new tropospheric scatter (troposcatter) radio solution to address US Navy communications challenges. Working with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and then the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), TrellisWare has developed a robust beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) troposcatter communications capability that supports mobile naval operations for ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore links as an alternative to satellite communications (SATCOM).

TrellisWare’s TW-6400 Low Power Troposcatter Radio (LPTR) recently completed successful testing of mobile maritime ship-to-ship troposcatter/over-the-horizon communications covering link distances over 165 miles with throughputs in the 2 Mbps range. Utilizing a new waveform called Adaptive Constant Envelope Troposcatter (ACE-T), the TrellisWare LPTR prototype system operates down to a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of -8 dB, which along with an innovative antenna tracking algorithm, enables long-distance, mobile, over-the-horizon troposcatter communications using single diversity antennas and relatively low power amplifiers.

“This is the first time that mobile ship-to-ship BLOS communications have been carried out at microwave frequencies without the use of a satellite or an airborne relay,” said Scott Enserink, lead systems engineer for Troposcatter communications at TrellisWare. “TrellisWare’s LPTR unit is also designed to provide ease of transport, simplified user implementation, and the flexibility to integrate the unit into existing Naval communications infrastructure.”

“As a leading provider of robust communications solutions for the DoD, TrellisWare was well positioned to build and test a reliable solution for this challenging problem,” added Marcus Urie, senior director of product management. “This successful test shows that TrellisWare’s LPTR can maintain mobile, robust troposcatter communications even in challenging and highly variable propagation conditions.”

Contact sales@trellisware.com to learn more about the TrellisWare LPTR solution.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024

About

TrellisWare Technologies is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms are incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together! For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

