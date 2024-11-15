MDC and partners encourage landowners to enroll in the Precision Farm Data RCPP by Nov. 29

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and several other conservation partners encourage landowners to participate in the Precision Farm Data and Strategic Buffer Placement Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

The Precision Farm Data RCPP provides cost-share opportunities to producers to establish field borders, streambank buffers, or pollinator habitat on non-profitable cropland acre farms. In addition to the 75% cost-share for the establishment of practices, MDC and partners offer an additional one-time incentive payment of $300/acre for the establishment of pollinator-friendly field borders. Field borders must be an average of at least 45 feet wide to qualify for the additional incentive. Other available practices can assist with establishing native grasses, monarch habitat, wetland restoration and the management of existing wildlife habitat. The establishment of these converted areas will allow producers to maximize their profitability while improving water quality, soil health, and wildlife habitat.

Landowners in eligible counties are encouraged to apply at their local NRCS office by Nov. 29 to qualify for the program. The eligible counties are Linn, Macon, Chariton, Randolph, Saline, Pettis, and Lafayette. Questions about this program can be directed to your local Private Land Conservationist (PLC) or NRCS staff at your USDA Service Center. Find local PLC contact information at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

USDA’s RCPP program brings the expertise of farmers, conservation and farm organizations, and state and local agencies to conserve thousands of acres of land across the country through protecting watersheds by promoting soil health, well-managed working farmland, and conservation practices.