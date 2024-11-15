Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Nov. 20 and 21

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20 for department reports and an education session beginning at 1:00 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 21 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.

