The Holidays Kick Off in Downtown Delray with the Famous 100ft Tree Lighting

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to share the upcoming Holiday Season’s schedule of events in Downtown Delray Beach. From festive celebrations to live music – and, of course, the lighting of the famous 100ft Christmas tree – there will be no shortage of activities and events for all ages in Downtown Delray Beach for the rest of 2024.SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:Tuesday, December 3, 2024 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.100ft Christmas Tree Lighting & Yuletide Street Festival Old School Square and East Atlantic AvenueYuletide Street Festival: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.100-Foot Christmas Tree Lighting: 7 p.m.The City of Delray Beach welcomes in the holiday season with the lighting of the 100ft Christmas Tree at Old School Square, along with a Yuletide Street Festival featuring live music, Holiday Carolers, and more than 60 vendors offering food, crafts and games. Santa will light up the tree right at 7pm, then you can go inside the tree and explore the history of our Village by the Sea with animated scenes. Enjoy Santa’s Holiday Village with ice skating, a carousel, mini golf, and visit with Santa inside his house! Be sure to take a moment to explore Atlantic Ave from Swinton Avenue all the way to NE 5th Avenue (Federal Hwy), which will be closed all night to vehicle traffic for holiday pop ups and fun activities. This is one holiday event you don’t want to miss! Produced by: The City of Delray BeachTuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. through January 1, 2025 at 11 p.m.Holiday VillageOld School SquareOld School Square Park turns into a magical Holiday Village during the month of December featuring a carousel, ice skating rink, mini golf, and Santa’s House. Visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/our-city/things-to-do/100-ft-christmas-tree for the hours of operation, ticket prices, and Santa’s schedule. Produced by: The City of Delray BeachFriday, December 6, 2024 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.Holiday Edition of First Friday Art WalkDowntown Delray Art Galleries, Artist Studios and Cultural Arts CentersDiscover our vibrant art scene in Downtown Delray during a special First Friday Art Walk with a festive holiday twist! First Friday Art Walk is a self-guided tour of our art galleries, artist studios and cultural arts centers with pop-up live music around town. Don’t miss the Yuletide Carolers as they spread holiday cheer from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. starting at the Cornell Art Museum and finishing at the 100ft Christmas Tree. Produced by: Delray Beach Downtown Development AuthorityFriday, December 13, 2024 | 6:30 p.m.Boat ParadeIntracoastal Waterway from Ocean Avenue in Lantana to Linton Blvd in Delray BeachThe Boynton/Delray Holiday Boat Parade features a variety of privately owned and commercial vessels decked out with dazzling lights, holiday décor, and costumed captains competing in the wildly popular flotilla from Lantana to Linton. Deck84 is a popular location to watch the festive flotilla as it passes through Downtown Delray Beach. Produced by: Boynton Beach CRAParade Route: At 6:30 PM, the parade will form at the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana (near Old Key Lime House) and travel south to the C-15 Canal in Delray Beach (south of Linton Boulevard).Learn more at https://www.boyntonbeachcra.com/business-promotions-events/business-promotional-events/holiday-boat-parade Saturday, December 14, 2024 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.Holiday ParadeAtlantic Ave from the Intracoastal to NW 5th AvenueMore than 70 floats, marching bands, dance teams and other groups will march along Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach for the annual Holiday Parade. Parade route is Atlantic Avenue from the Intracoastal Bridge to NW 5th Avenue. Produced by: The City of Delray BeachTuesday, December 12, 2024 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.Cocoa, Cookies & CraftsOld School SquareCocoa, Cookies & Crafts at Old School Square in Delray Beach is a festive holiday event. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, shop for unique crafts, and join in craft workshops while soaking in the holiday spirit. This event is perfect for families and friends seeking a cozy and creative holiday experience. Produced by: The City of Delray BeachThursday, December 19, 2024 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.Twilight Tribute Concert Series: No Doubt/Blondie TributeAmphitheatre at Old School SquareJoin us at the Amphitheatre (rain or shine) for our Twilight Concert Series events! December 19th’s Twilight Tribute Concert Main Act is Subliminal Doubt and Heart of Glass, No Doubt and Blondie tribute bands. Produced by: Old School SquareGeneral Admission: $10 (kids 12 and under are free) Bring your own seat.VIP Ticket Option: Enjoy our VIP experience with access to our exclusive VIP lounge area with seating, a dedicated bar and one drink ticket. VIP Tickets: $50 (includes access to our exclusive VIP lounge with seating and a dedicated bar + one free drink)Purchase tickets: tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.comSaturday, December 21, 2024 | 7 a.m.Jingle Bell Jog 5k 2024Anchor ParkThe Delray Beach Jingle Bell Jog 5K is an annual event that champions all things associated with the festive winter holidays! All participants will receive a Santa Suit costume and a holiday themed medal. Event starts and finishes at Anchor Park, 340 South Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach. For more information, visit https://jinglebelljog.net/event-info-delray-beach/ Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 6 p.m.Christmas Eve ServiceAmphitheatre at Old School SquareJoin the Avenue Church for a candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Old School Square. This beautiful evening will include heartwarming music, an inspiring message, and a time of reflection. Music starts at 6:00pm. The Candlelight Service begins at 6:30pm. Produced by: The Avenue ChurchThursday, December 26, 2024 | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.Kwanzaa CelebrationSpady Cultural Heritage MuseumThe Kwanzaa Celebration is a vibrant community event. Families will come together to make gifts, enjoy live music, engage in art activities, and participate in storytelling. Produced by: The Spady MuseumSaturday, December 28, 2024 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.Deck the Square: A Disney Holiday Tribute ConcertAmphitheatre at Old School SquareJoin us for the return of The Little Mermen at “Deck the Square: A Disney Tribute Concert!” Experience the enchantment of Disney like never before with the ultimate Disney tribute band! Dive into a winter wonderland with music from Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone, Muppet Christmas Carol, and more timeless classics. Sing along with your favorite characters and celebrate the season with an unforgettable, family-friendly show full of holiday cheer. Produced by: Old School SquareVIP Ticket Option: $60 includes entry to the show, access to VIP seating near the stage, and meet and greet with the bandGeneral Admission $20 includes entry to the show. Bring your own seat! Kids 2 and under are FREESunday, December 29, 2024 | 6 p.m. – 8p.m.Grand Delray Beach Chanukah FestivalOld School SquareJoin the City of Delray Beach at Old School Square for the lighting of the Menorah! Attendees can enjoy Latkes & Donuts, Fresh Pizza by The Gifted Crust, Face Painting, Crafts, Games, Live Music and Bounce Houses. This is a free event. Produced by: Chabad of East Delray and The City of Delray BeachFor a full list of events, activities and more information:Delray Old School Square: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events Downtown Delray Beach: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/events/holiday-events-downtown-delray About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

