Rutland Barracks / Missing Juveniles *Update*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE: MISSING JUVENILES *UPDATE*

CASE#: 24B4006937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2024 – Approximately 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2472 Stage Road, Benson, Vermont

JUVENILE: Olivia Hutchins

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

JUVENILE: Hayden Denehy

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified that Olivia Hutchins and Hayden Denehy had run away from their residences and are believed to be together. Upon contacting their guardians, Troopers learned that Denehy is operating a 2013 Honda Pilot bearing the Vermont registration of HTH992. Their last known location was in Poultney Vermont on the morning of 11/11/2024. Their intended destination is unknown at this time. A photo of Hutchins and Denehy have been attached above. Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Hutchins or Denehy is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at (802)-773-9101.

*INCIDENT UPDATE*

On the evening of November 14, 2024, Both Hutchins and Denehy were located and returned safely to their families.