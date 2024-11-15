Some MDC stream accesses closed due to flood damage

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Flood damage caused by heavy rains in early November has closed several Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) accesses in south-central Missouri. Those stream accesses that have been damaged by flooding will remain closed until further notice.

The accesses listed below are currently closed due to flood damage. (Accesses are grouped by stream):

Big Piney

Baptist Camp Access (Texas County)

Dog’s Bluff Access (Texas County)

Mason Bridge Access (Texas County)

Mineral Springs Access (Texas County)

Ross Access (Pulaski County)

Gasconade

Riddle Bridge Access (Pulaski County)

North Fork of White

Hebron Access (Douglas County)

People wanting information on other MDC accesses and fishing opportunities in the area can call the MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains (417-256-7161) or visit https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing. For updates on area closures, select the “Places to Go” feature (under the "Discover Nature" tab) on MDC’s website at https://mdc.mo.gov. Search for a specific area or areas near you using the appropriate search fields. Then click on the area to get area information and updates.