CableFinder Introduces Real-Time Serviceability Check for Lumen Technologies

Streamlining Tool Enhances Connectivity Planning for Businesses and Consumers

This feature represents a significant enhancement to our platform’s core functionality, making it easier than ever for users to determine connectivity options with confidence.” — Mike Trede

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder is excited to announce the launch of a new feature that enables its users to check serviceability directly for Lumen Technologies solutions.Through a new application programming interface (API) co-created with Lumen, CableFinder provides real-time, up-to-the-minute data to sellers and partners on Lumen’s service availability, empowering businesses and consumers to make well-informed decisions about their connectivity needs. The real-time serviceability check for Lumen is available immediately on the CableFinder platform.With this innovative addition, CableFinder users can instantly verify Lumen’s serviceability for a particular location with the most accurate and current information. The integration of Lumen’s API ensures that data accuracy is maximized, reducing delays and errors that could arise from outdated or manually updated systems. Whether users are seeking high-speed fiber for a corporate campus or a new business internet connection, this serviceability check delivers reliable information for Lumen offerings.“We’re thrilled to launch this capability with Lumen in CableFinder,” said Mike Trede, Managing Partner at CableFinder. “This feature represents a significant enhancement to our platform’s core functionality, making it easier than ever for users to determine connectivity options with confidence.”“This integration brings a new level of efficiency that is a game-changer in connectivity planning,” said Breanna Kuhl, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Lumen. “We look to embrace tools and resources that set our partners up for success so they can thrive. Working with Cablefinder, now they can see exactly what network solutions are available, and where.”CableFinder’s real-time Lumen serviceability check is designed to support both individual consumers and larger businesses by making connectivity planning more transparent and accessible. As part of CableFinder’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience and operational efficiency, this feature launch is a step forward in providing trusted and up-to-date serviceability data across multiple providers.For more information, please visit cablefinder.net About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.About Lumen TechnologiesLumen is unleashing the world’s digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI’s full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com , LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.