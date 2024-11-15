Delivery of vital government mail during Canada Post strike

CANADA, November 15 - The Government of Prince Edward Island wants to assure Islanders that alternative pickup and delivery methods will be available during the Canada Post strike for cheques and other important information from government.

Provincial government departments have identified services affected by the Canada Post work disruption. To minimize impacts on the delivery of Social Program payments made by cheque, these payments were kept out of the Canada Post system.

The province will provide information about alternative delivery methods for mail related to services such as social assistance, medical test results, maintenance enforcement and worker's compensation benefits. Many Islanders have already received information about direct deposit options, offering a convenient alternative for receiving payments.

