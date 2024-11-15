Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,929 in the last 365 days.

Delivery of vital government mail during Canada Post strike

CANADA, November 15 - The Government of Prince Edward Island wants to assure Islanders that alternative pickup and delivery methods will be available during the Canada Post strike for cheques and other important information from government.

Provincial government departments have identified services affected by the Canada Post work disruption. To minimize impacts on the delivery of Social Program payments made by cheque, these payments were kept out of the Canada Post system.

The province will provide information about alternative delivery methods for mail related to services such as social assistance, medical test results, maintenance enforcement and worker's compensation benefits. Many Islanders have already received information about direct deposit options, offering a convenient alternative for receiving payments.

Media contact:
Janice Fogarty
Department of Finance
jefogarty@gov.pe.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Delivery of vital government mail during Canada Post strike

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more