Payroll Vault Expands In New Mexico

Tech Entrepreneur Purchases Franchise in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded with its first franchise in New Mexico with a technology entrepreneur as its newest franchisee in Albuquerque.Entrepreneur Carlos Romero, who resides in Albuquerque, is an experienced systems analyst and senior project manager in the field of telecommunications with previous experience in the semiconductor industry . His expertise includes problem solving, communication and strong leadership guidance while maintaining confidentiality. During his career, Romero has been part of successful teams with a mindset of putting clients first.“I am focused on building a large community by way of helpful services that assist small and large businesses,” Romero said, “being a part of critical activities for customers all while building trust and strong partnerships along the way. Payroll Vault fit what I desired to do so well I could not pass up the opportunity.”As an entrepreneur with a technology background, Romero appreciates the franchise’s fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations–without the need for any investment in real estate. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault’s rapid expansion across the country continues to leverage the experience of talented professionals with various backgrounds and expertise who can help small and medium-size businesses in every community,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees turn their vision into their own legacy.”Romero said there was one important factor that convinced him to invest in a Payroll Vault franchise: “The ability to truly own my success,” he said, “knowing that it would require hard work and dedication all while having confidence in my ability to build strong partnerships and help small and large businesses with truly important aspects of their business.”Payroll Vault AdvantagePayroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Carlos, you can reach her via email at Carlos.Romero@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

