Sea Love Expands in Orlando With Experiential Retail

Wellness Entrepreneur Seeking ‘Main Street-Style’ Location in Orange County

I decided to invest in Sea Love because it perfectly aligns my two decades of wellness expertise with a unique, proven business model.” — Melissa Hailemelekot, Sea Love in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Love , an emerging lifestyle brand and experiential boutique, announced today it has recently expanded into Orlando, Florida, with a wellness and luxury entrepreneur as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Melissa Hailemelekot, whose family resides in the Baldwin Park section of Orlando, purchased a Sea Love franchise because it fit her experience in the luxury and wellness sectors. She owned and operated a spa and yoga studio that received national acclaim, which was featured for excellence in several national media brands, such as Women’s Wear Daily and Essence. In addition, her successful massage practice received a grant in recognition of small business achievement.“I decided to invest in Sea Love because it perfectly aligns my two decades of wellness expertise with a unique, proven business model,” Hailemelekot said. After years of managing luxury wellness spaces, I wanted to transition into an entrepreneurial role that allows me to build a sustainable small business I can be proud of. I was immediately drawn to the brand’s aesthetic and the superior quality of the clean-burning candles. More importantly, I love the phygital experience it offers—blending a tactile, sensory craft with modern digital convenience—and the deep sense of connection it offers to the community.”Sea Love offers an interactive, hands-on fragrance experience that blends scent creation with lifestyle retail. With a curated selection of over 100 premium fragrances, guests are guided by Certified Scent Styliststo craft scent blends that tell their own unique stories. Beyond candle and reed diffuser pouring, Sea Love’s boutique retail offerings include coastal inspired home accents, gifts, and self-care products, which invite customers to discover something for everyone, fostering connection, creativity, and lasting memories with each visit.“By merging fragrance storytelling with personalized retail, Sea Love is redefining what it means to shop and create a destination where scent becomes a lifestyle,” said Joshua Kovacs, president at Oakscale Franchise Partners Hailemelekot is currently exploring several premier locations in Orange County for the new store, including Winter Park, Winter Garden, Baldwin Park and College Park. She is targeting high-visibility, pedestrian-centric environments—ranging from historic ‘Main Streets’ to premier lifestyle centers—that prioritize local connection and foot traffic. “My goal is to find a space that serves as a restorative ‘sanctuary’ within the area's most vibrant retail corridors, whether it’s a historic storefront or a curated mixed-use development," she said.Sea Love’s multi-revenue stream model sets it apart, combining: Immersive, hands-on fragrance experiences through crafting candles and reed diffusers, curated premium retail offerings, as well as private events and corporate team-building workshops.The business model also provides franchisees several additional market-leading benefits:Comprehensive Support & Training: From marketing and operations to customer engagement strategies, Sea Love provides franchisees with the tools and expertise needed to thrive from day one.Loyal Customer Base: Sea Love’s unique, personalized approach fosters deep emotional connections with guests, driving repeat visits and strong word-of-mouth growth.Purpose-Driven & Clean Ingredients: With a commitment to non-toxic, high-quality fragrance and products, Sea Love aligns with today’s growing demand for conscious, sustainable consumerism.Your Opportunity to Own a Thriving FranchiseIf you’ve dreamed of owning a creative, experience-driven business with the support of a proven system, now is the time to explore a Sea Love franchise. As experiential retail continues to grow, Sea Love offers entrepreneurs a chance to join an innovative, fast-expanding brand with strong financial potential.Take the next step toward owning a business that sparks joy, inspires creativity, and builds lasting memories. Visit https://www.sealovefranchise.com/ to explore available territories and investment opportunities.About Sea LoveSea Love is an experiential bar and retail boutique dedicated to creating meaningful moments through scent and all that makes you feel good. Offering a truly immersive, luxury scent-blending experience and a curated selection of coastal-inspired home decor and lifestyle products, Sea Love delivers an exceptional in-store experience that keeps guests coming back. For more information on Sea Love franchise opportunities, visit https://www.sealovefranchise.com/ or call (540) 845-0751.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service franchise development firm that helps emerging brands scale successfully. Through capital, technology, and industry expertise, Oakscale connects franchisors with qualified franchisees to drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.oakscale.com

