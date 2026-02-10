Franchise Development Veteran Brings Break Coffee to New Jersey

Anthony Spagnola

From selling the vision to living it: Oakscale CDO, Anthony Spagnola expands his portfolio by becoming the newest Break Coffee franchisee in New Jersey

I love the simplicity of the model, as well as the high margins and recurring revenue.” — Anthony Spagnola, Break Coffee in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , a rapidly growing office coffee service franchise, is proud to announce its newest franchisee for Morris County, NJ - Anthony Spagnola.The signing marks a significant milestone for the brand, as Spagnola is a recognized veteran in the franchise industry. Currently serving as the Chief Development Officer at Oakscale Franchise Partners, Anthony has spent nearly 15 years in the franchise industry in all different capacities - franchise supplier, franchise consultant, franchisor and franchisee.Anthony’s journey with Break Coffee Co. began on the corporate side. After joining Oakscale Franchise Partners to lead development and institutionalize sales processes for Break Coffee Co., he gained an intimate look at the brand’s business model. After vetting the concept from the inside and speaking with our franchise owners, he decided to become a franchisee himself.“I’ve worked with dozens of brands throughout my career, and this was the first time I couldn’t find a reason not to invest,” Anthony said. “This is a great opportunity to offset our W-2 income, while building a strong cash-flow business. I love the simplicity of the model, as well as the high margins and recurring revenue. My wife and I are excited to build this business together.”Anthony will operate his New Jersey territory alongside his wife, Dominika Spagnola. The pair is scheduled to complete training in February and begin placing Break Coffee’s signature brewing machines in local offices and businesses in March."Anthony has already been instrumental in refining our development processes at the corporate level," said John DeYonker, CEO of Break Coffee Co. "But for a franchise development expert to invest their own capital into the brand they represent is the ultimate validation. We are thrilled to watch Anthony and Dominika grow their footprint in New Jersey."This agreement marks the 10th franchisee for Break Coffee Co., continuing its rapid expansion across the United States.About Break Coffee Co. Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue.Anthony Spagnola | (973) 216-7473 | Anthony@oakscale.com | breakcoffeeco.comSchedule a call with Anthony

