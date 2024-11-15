‘#Ek_Deep_HinduRashtra_Ka’ campaign by HJS on the occasion of Tripurari Purnima!

On the auspicious occasion of Tripurari Purnima, Hindus celebrated the festival of lights this year also by lighting lamps (diyas) in temples and homes. Across the nation, Tripur (Deepmaal i.e. lamp towers) were lit in temples to mark the occasion. The unique feature of this year’s festival was the ‘Ek Deep HinduRashtra Ka’ initiative organized by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to inspire people across the country to take a pledge for a Hindu Rashtra. These events were conducted at Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other parts of the country. Representatives from various Hindu organizations, along with devotees, were present.

Tripurari Purnima celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In many parts of India, this festival is celebrated in temples to honor this victory. With the noble goal of eliminating negative tendencies in society and establishing a benevolent Hindu Rashtra, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spread awareness through the ‘Ek Deep HinduRashtra Ka’ initiative. Participants lit lamps in temples and homes, holding banners with the message of ‘Ek Deep HinduRashtra Ka’ to raise awareness. At some locations, a collective lamp-lighting ceremony was conducted, and attendees pledged to support the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra. This initiative also sparked discussion on social media.