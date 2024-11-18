Lightspeed Systems Wins Prestigious 2024 GESS Dubai Award for Lightspeed Alert™

Lightspeed Systems Accepts GESS 2024 Award Lightspeed Alert receives GESS Award Best Product to Promote Wellbeing GESS Education Awards Logo

We are honored to receive this acknowledgment from GESS, validating our technology's power to support students and reaffirming our commitment to safe educational experiences and empower safety staff.” — Colin McCabe, International General Manager for Lightspeed Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systemsis proud to announce that its state-of-the-art proactive wellbeing monitoring solution for schools, Lightspeed Alert ™, has been awarded the esteemed 11th Annual GESS Education Award in the category of “Best Product to Promote Wellbeing.” This accolade recognises products that significantly contribute to the physical and mental wellbeing of students and staff within educational settings, celebrating innovations that encourage healthy habits and emotional resilience.Lightspeed Alert helps schools safeguard students by detecting early warning signs of suicide, self-harm, bullying, and violence on school-owned devices and learning platforms. By providing timely alerts, it empowers educators and safeguarding staff to take proactive measures, creating a more supportive environment and identifying risks to students before they escalate. This recognition highlights the critical role of Lightspeed Alert in promoting a culture of care within educational institutions. The GESS Education Awards aim to enhance the quality of educational services and products, serving as a symbol of excellence. Colin McCabe, International General Manager for Lightspeed Systems, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to receive this acknowledgment from the team at GESS, further validating the power of our technology to support students. Our mission is to cultivate safe and equitable educational experiences, and this award reaffirms our commitment to protecting students and empowering safety staff to intervene before incidents arise.”The GESS Dubai Awards, now in their 11th year, recognise outstanding contributions in the education sector, celebrating the diversity and quality of educational products and services. Part of the GESS Dubai Education Exhibition and Conference, the awards help promote high standards and inspire industry stakeholders to prioritise student safety and wellbeing.The awards ceremony took place at a gala dinner during the GESS Dubai conference, which has been a key event in the Middle East education sector for 16 years, showcasing innovative solutions for modern classrooms. The conference provides valuable opportunities for professional development, networking, and celebrating excellence in education, reinforcing the importance of collaboration and shared learning in the evolving educational landscape.About Lightspeed SystemsLightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing schools with time-saving solutions that create safe, secure, and equitable learning environments, allowing school leaders to focus on what matters most: students and learning. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, proactive student wellbeing monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.