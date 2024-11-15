See the stunning new trailer for Netflix's upcoming Biblical epic 'MARY' releasing December 6th

Netflix Mary

Starring Anthony Hopkins as King Herod, Noa Cohen as Mary, and from Christian director DJ Caruso

On December 6th, Netflix invites audiences on a compelling journey back to ancient Judea to witness the story of the Nativity through the eyes of Mary of Nazareth, mother of Jesus Christ. This coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.

Who are the filmmakers and why did they want to tell Mary’s story?

When asked about his inspiration for the project, Director DJ Caruso shared, “As a practicing Christian, I believe Mary is the most extraordinary woman ever to walk this earth. Her story, especially for younger generations, has often been underappreciated. I wanted to create a film that presents Mary as someone we can all relate to—not just as a saint but as the young woman she was before her sanctification. My hope is that audiences feel my reverence for Mary and come to see her not only as a holy figure but as a friend, a mother, and one of the greatest heroines ever to grace the screen. In the end, it’s her love that will save the world.”

From a cinematic perspective, Caruso describes Mary as “an origin story of Christianity” centered on her journey as the chosen one to bring the world its greatest gift. Like many reluctant heroes, Mary has her doubts, but in a decisive moment, she proclaims her “fiat”—”Let it be done to me according to God’s will.” She endures scorn, is hunted, and makes profound sacrifices, yet remains steadfast. Audiences witness her transformation from a young girl into the iconic Virgin Mary, with a story rooted in love, grace, and forgiveness that overcomes all obstacles. “At its core, the story is about love and forgiveness, overcoming all evils. Mary brings grace into the world.”

How important was historical accuracy?

Director DJ Caruso shared insights into his approach for Mary, saying, “It was essential to stay true to the biblical narrative as the story’s foundation, which Tim Michael Hayes’ script captured beautifully. I was fortunate to have the guidance of a brilliant biblical scholar who served as my spiritual advisor and an expert on Mary. He helped me interpret the scriptures in a way that was both relatable and deeply emotional. From there, we carefully fictionalized the moments between Mary’s journey, adding tension, emotion, and pacing—all vital elements for compelling cinema—while preserving the truths of the miraculous events in her life. The plot remains faithful to the scriptures, with thoughtful interpretations that enhance the film’s central themes. In short, we aimed to honor the scriptures.”

What should audiences take away from Mary?

Director DJ Caruso shared his hopes for the impact of Mary: “I want the audience to feel a deeper connection to Mary, to see a side of her they’ve never seen or imagined before. I hope the audience is inspired by her strength to overcome obstacles, just as she did. Ultimately, we can change the world if we fight for what is right and always choose love like Mary. My reverence for Mary runs deep, and I hope audiences come to view her as not only a holy figure but as a friend, a mother, and one of the greatest heroines ever to grace the screen.”

Caruso added, “Mary’s story is as relevant today as ever. She’s a timeless yet contemporary character that we can all relate to. And we bring all of this to life in a very engaging and entertaining film.”

When will Mary be on Netflix?

Mary will land on Netflix on Dec.6.

Who’s in the cast of Mary?

The ensemble cast of Mary includes:

Noa Cohen (Silent Game, 8200) as Mary

Ido Tako (The Vanishing Soldier, Sky) as Joseph

Anthony Hopkins (The Father, The Silence of the Lambs) as King Herod

Stephanie Nur (Lioness, 1883) as Salome

Susan Brown (Game of Thrones, The Iron Lady) as Anna the Prophetess

Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge, Jolt) as Joachim

Eamon Farren (Winchester, The Dig) as Satan

Hilla Vidor (Funeral at Noon, Salsa Tel Aviv) as Anne

Mili Avital (Stargate) as Mariamne

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson (Chasing Robert Barker, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) as Marcellus

Dudley O’Shaughnessy (Montana, Top Boy) as Gabriel

Keren Tzur (A Borrowed Identity, Past Life) as Elizabeth

Mehmet Kurtulus (Big Game, In July) as Bava Ben Buta

Mila Harris (A Friend of the Family, The Hill) as Young Mary

