UNITAR Advocates for Global Youth and Sustainability at COP29 in Baku

At the “Public Participation Supporting the Construction of a Beautiful China” session, Ms. Kumamoto led the signing of a new partnership agreement with College Daily, a media service organization dedicated to international education in China, for the Global Youth Scholars Programme. The new programme will aim to equip young scholars with the skills to tackle global challenges and promote sustainability.

At the signing ceremony, Ms. Kumamoto emphasized the crucial role of investing in youth as catalysts for sustainable development. Mr. Lin Guoyu, the founder and chief editor of College Daily, introduced the programme and announced that it will be officially launched in March 2025.

The programme will focus on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ranging from poverty alleviation to clean energy promotion. It will seek to cultivate global perspectives, innovative thinking, and leadership qualities among future academic and societal leaders, thereby laying a solid foundation for their personal and professional growth, while also providing an e-platform for young scholars to contribute to the SDGs.