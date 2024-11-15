UNITAR, FIA and FIA Foundation Kick-off the Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life Programme

15 November 2024, Panama City, Panama – UNITAR in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), FIA Foundation and its International Training Centre for Authorities CIFAL Madrid, launched the Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life Programme to strengthen FIA Members Clubs through cutting-edge knowledge and evidence-based interventions that promote safe mobility.

This unique programme aims to equip participants with the skills to design projects and actions that promote road safety at the local and country levels. It also seeks to facilitate multi-stakeholder partnerships for the implementation of collaborative actions.

A key component of Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life is its “Mentorship Programme” aimed at deepening participants’ knowledge of road safety and providing guidance on how to better integrate the knowledge acquired throughout the face-to-face training sessions and online learning modules into a practical project.