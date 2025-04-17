Submit Release
CIFAL Victoria Launches New Bachelor of Science in Climate Science

16 March 2025, Victoria, Canada - CIFAL Victoria, a member of the CIFAL Global Network, is excited to announce the launch of its new Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Climate Science. This programme, grounded in the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), is designed to equip students with the critical knowledge and skills necessary to address the pressing challenges of climate change. This is the first programme on North America's West Coast to receive UNITAR-CIFAL accreditation for delivering the UN sustainable development goals (SDGS).

The BSc in Climate Science offers an innovative curriculum that addresses key aspects of climate science, including climate impacts, adaptation, mitigation, and the underlying physical principles that govern climate systems. Students will gain in-depth knowledge of how climate change affects ecosystems, communities, and industries, with a focus on developing solutions that contribute to sustainable development at local, national, and global levels.

