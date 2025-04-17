CIFAL Victoria Publishes 2024 Annual Report

With each passing year, the reach of CIFAL Victoria’s flexible training programmes and specialized education grows. They are making a difference by sharing knowledge about the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples here at UVic and around the world. CIFAL Victoria’s work is creating global leaders, and I am incredibly proud to host them at the University of Victoria.

— Kevin Hall, UVic president and vice-chancellor, and chair of CIFAL Victoria.

New partnerships with universities in Southeast Asia have also contributed to CIFAL Victoria’s expanding network, promising further growth and collaboration opportunities in 2025. By advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), CIFAL Victoria continues to promote education and training that fosters both global relevance and local impact.

CIFAL Victoria remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders to address complex global issues through education, collaboration, and innovation.

As we mark our third year at CIFAL Victoria, I'm proud of how we've expanded our partnerships and training programmes across our key thematic areas. Our mission to bridge knowledge between academia, communities and the UN CIFAL Global Network has flourished through meaningful collaborations - ensuring our work remains locally grounded while addressing global challenges. As we navigate today's changing times these partnerships remain at the heart of our work.

— Crystal Tremblay, Director of CIFAL Victoria.