Edward Canning Named New Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International

I have worked with numerous leading recruitment firms throughout my career, but Kaye/Bassman International truly stands out as the ideal partner for this next chapter.” — Edward Canning

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaye/Bassman International Corp., a premier executive search firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Edward Canning as Managing Partner within its Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology recruiting practice. With over a decade of extensive experience in executive recruitment, Edward has honed his expertise in the life sciences sector, embodying a relentless commitment to excellence and a passion for aligning top-tier talent with visionary organizations. His impressive track record establishes him as a trusted advisor in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device arenas.

Before joining Kaye/Bassman, Canning consistently achieved Pacesetter status since he launched his career in September2012. Notably, in 2017, he earned the distinction of being the #1 worldwide recruiter in a prominent international recruiting network.

In his new role, Canning will spearhead the Regulatory Affairs recruiting practice as an esteemed member of the Pharma and Biotech team. Michael Pietrack, who leads the Pharma and Biotech division, stated, "Bringing Ed Canning onto our already formidable team represents a tremendous opportunity. His integrity and values align perfectly with our culture, ensuring we can deliver even greater service to our clients."

"I have worked with numerous leading recruitment firms throughout my career, but Kaye/Bassman International truly stands out as the ideal partner for this next chapter. Their unwavering commitment to integrity, collaboration, and exceptional service aligns seamlessly with my values and vision for excellence in regulatory affairs and executive search. I am eager to leverage my experience to enhance our offerings and support our clients in securing the specialized talent they need to excel in today's competitive life sciences market. I look forward to collaborating with a team equally dedicated to delivering outstanding results for our clients," says Edward Canning, Managing Partner of Kaye/Bassman’s Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology practice.

For more details about Kaye/Bassman International and its Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology team, please visit: https://www.kbic.com/recruiting/pharmaceutical-biotechnology.

About Kaye/Bassman International

With over 30 specialized recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International excels in creating a customized talent acquisition model tailored to specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. The firm prides itself on its flexibility in customizing processes, relationships, and terms to meet the unique needs of clients. Utilizing the Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search® approach, combined with the innovative Market Mastery Model, the firm effectively identifies, attracts, and evaluates the right candidates, ensuring clients meet their most pressing and essential hiring needs.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

Chief Marketing Officer

972.931.5242

www.kbic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.