Holiday Music & Video From Tori Martin Delivers Jazzy Lovers' Anthem

Tori Martin (Credit: Skyler Wilson)

Entertainer Tori Martin Rings In The Season With Jazzy New Single + Video, “Warm For December”

I love getting into the spirit early and I hope this song brings listeners much cheer.” — Tori Martin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainer Tori Martin rings in the holiday season with the release of a jazzy new single/video, “Warm For December,” for LuckySky Music. With her signature sultry vocal and a positive lover-to-lover message, this song is a celebration of emotion. Word play matches musical trills as a weeping steel guitar and evokes the comforts of a familiar touch backed by a slow-burning fire. In the video, a bare recording studio with a multitude of string lights allows the camera to focus solely on Martin, dressed in her 1940s cabaret singer-inspired best. “Overall, we wanted this to be low key with a throwback feel,” Tori recalls. “That inspired the video’s retro element as well. We wanted to create a smoky, late night jazz club vibe and I think we succeeded.”Tori co-wrote the song with hitmakers Bill DiLuigi and Kirsti Manna. The track was produced by LuckySky Music's Bill Warner and recorded at WarnerWorks Studio, and features top-notch Nashville talent, including Russ Pahl (steel guitar), Dane Bryant (bass, keys), Bill Warner (guitars), and Brian Czach on drums. Directed by Skyler Wilson, the video, a Retro Current Marketing production, was filmed in Ft. Worth, Texas in early October.A self-confessed “festive enthusiast,” Martin notes, “I love getting into the spirit early and I hope this song brings listeners much cheer.”Tori’s most recent single, the upbeat and fun “Lost In The Country,” is currently #2 and rising on the TRRR charts, and she is now on tour with break-out artist Drew Baldridge. Remaining dates on that tour include:11/17 - Syracuse, NY - The Song and Dance11/21 - Wyandotte, MI - District 14211/22 - Rootstown, OH - The Dusty Armadillo12/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line12/6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’sKeep up with the latest news, additional tour dates and more on Tori’s official website, Facebook, Instagram , TikTok, X (Twitter) and YouTube.ABOUT TORI MARTINBorn in sunny Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to the Nashville based indie label, LuckySky Music shortly thereafter. Now, the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound is steeped in her roots as a true-blue Texan singer. Her single, “Lost In The Country,” is #2 and rising on the Texas Regional Radio Report and is Top 10 on the CDXTraction Texas Chart. Her newest single is the seasonal, “Warm For December.” Tori was named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the TRR Music Awards. When she is not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy, and French bulldog, Lucky.

Tori Martin's Warm For December

